Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.32 and a 12 month high of $204.50.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

