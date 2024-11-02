Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $322.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.

V stock opened at $290.74 on Wednesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $296.34. The company has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Visa by 11.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 8,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,613,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $443,496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

