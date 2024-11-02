Visionary Horizons LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Visionary Horizons LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

