Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSTO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO opened at $44.00 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.