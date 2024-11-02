Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 31.0% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.