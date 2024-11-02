Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 27975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vitalhub Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.21 million, a PE ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.79.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.07). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2296467 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

