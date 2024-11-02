Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VMC. Stephens decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.39. The company had a trading volume of 986,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,466. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $206.02 and a 52 week high of $279.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.70 and its 200-day moving average is $252.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

