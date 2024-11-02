Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €77.92 ($84.70) and last traded at €78.50 ($85.33). 134,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.60 ($86.52).
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
