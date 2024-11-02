Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $137,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 305.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 210.3% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 209.0% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 210.5% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 72,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

WMT opened at $82.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

