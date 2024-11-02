WAX (WAXP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.62 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, WAX has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $107.32 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,276,087,127 coins and its circulating supply is 3,559,445,332 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,275,958,309.342541 with 3,559,316,522.8267612 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03023319 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $6,170,132.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

