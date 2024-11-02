Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after buying an additional 779,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.