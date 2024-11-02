Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

