Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $316.70 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

