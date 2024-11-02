Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Boston Partners boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,087.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 432,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,563,000 after acquiring an additional 395,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.81. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

