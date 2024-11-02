Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 520 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

