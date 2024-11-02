Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

