Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 229 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $208.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $144.84 and a 12 month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.