Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.990-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wendy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.99-$1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 4,384,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

