Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. Wendy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.990-1.010 EPS.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
WEN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,588. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.65.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s
Insider Activity at Wendy’s
In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.