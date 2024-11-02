WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share.

WESCO International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Baird R W upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCC

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.