Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Rating Increased to Hold at Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 324,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.293456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. Also, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,991 shares of company stock worth $235,103 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

