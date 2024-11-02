Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

