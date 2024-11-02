Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $303.50 and last traded at $303.50, with a volume of 1780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.54.

The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,181,000 after buying an additional 82,535 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

