Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 5,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 28,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Wilton Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilton Resources

In other Wilton Resources news, Senior Officer Lorne Nicholas Saina acquired 55,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,847.50. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

