Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,082 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 781,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

WTFC opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.