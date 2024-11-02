Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 50,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,103. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

