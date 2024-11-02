Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises about 0.7% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 882.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,570,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 34.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:BILI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Daiwa America lowered Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
