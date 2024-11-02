Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 540.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Yum China by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 2.2 %

Yum China stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. 2,833,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,307. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.