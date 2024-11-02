Zambesigold Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and $1,480.68 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

