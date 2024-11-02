Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.950-8.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.95-8.05 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.84.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

