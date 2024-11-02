Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.96. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.950-8.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. 1,890,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

