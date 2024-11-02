ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 14121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, trade shows, and digital platform. The company’s television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural, multi-faith, and family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, which offers fitness, healthy living, and entertainment programs; JoyTV and Faith TV channels for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

