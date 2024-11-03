11,000 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Bought by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Lucid Group makes up 0.0% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 581,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 732,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lucid Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

