222,507 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 222,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Financial Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

