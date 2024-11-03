4,822 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

