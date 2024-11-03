6,866 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

