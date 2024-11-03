965 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $392.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.79 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

