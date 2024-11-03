Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of AAN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 239.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 172.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $109,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

