ABCMETA (META) Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 14% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $27,757.54 and approximately $5.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,832.52 or 1.00124806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012214 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00053540 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000028 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

