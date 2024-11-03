Acute Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,151 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 15.6% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.