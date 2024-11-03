Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 89,159 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $147,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $105.91 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.