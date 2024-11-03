Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $123.65 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.41.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.