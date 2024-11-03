Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NYSE:ALK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

