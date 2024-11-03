Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $53,840.83 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,917,108.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 31st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 36,197 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $435,811.88.
  • On Monday, October 14th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 30,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $350,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $473,412.80.
  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $227,857.50.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $85,695.61.
  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $12.95 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare's revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

