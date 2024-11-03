Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.0 million-$180.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.7 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $232,001,015.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,411,231.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

