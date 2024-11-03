Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €271.86 ($295.50) and traded as high as €290.70 ($315.98). Allianz shares last traded at €289.40 ($314.57), with a volume of 910,337 shares trading hands.
Allianz Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of €290.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €272.11.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
