Americana Partners LLC Acquires 189 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $303.13 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.85 and a 200 day moving average of $307.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

