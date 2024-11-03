Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,146,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

