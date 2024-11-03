Americana Partners LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.4% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $76.74 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.7811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

KOF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

