AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of AME opened at $178.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.92. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

